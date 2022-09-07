Police arrest fake rev’d sister for child trafficking, rescue 15 children





By Davies Iheamnachor

Fifteen suspected trafficked children were rescued by operatives of the Rivers State Police Command from the residence of one Maureen Wechinwu, who claimed to be a Reverend Sister, in Aluu Community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State.

During the parade of suspects by the State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, it was revealed that the children rescued from the suspected trafficker were aged between seven and nine years.

The CP said preliminary investigations have shown that the children were picked from different parts of the South-South states and were being sold out to people. He said it took over 24 hours before the children were able to tell their experiences to the police, adding that they were being tortured and maybe hypnotised as well.

The CP said: "On September 3, 2022, 'Operation Restore Peace' personnel of the command, acting…





