Security agents storm APC secretariat, as Tinubu, Shettima visit today





A good number of security operatives have stormed the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in preparation for the visit of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Officers spotted were stern-looking and were moving around the premises with their guns.

Tinubu and Shettima are expected to attend an ad hoc meeting of the APC National Working Committee at the secretariat today at 10:00am.

Reports had it that the political roundtable would provides an opportunity to discuss Tinubu’s campaign manifesto and restrategise ahead of the political campaign, which kicks off on September 28.

