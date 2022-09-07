US Open: Kyrgios frustrated after quarter finals loss to Khachanov





Kyrgios

By Efosa Taiwo

Nick Kyrgios has crashed out of the US Open after a five-set defeat at the hands of Russian Karen Khachanov in the quarter finals.

Kyrgios who defeated defending champion, Daniel Medvedev had been high in confidence in going all the way to win his first grand slam, but Khachanov proved formidable for him on the court.

Khachanov clinched a 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3) 6-4 victory over Kyrgios.

Kyrgios displayed his frustration at the loss by smashing two rackets before storming out of the court.

At the post-match press conference, Kyrgios admitted he is devastated as he feels he has let the competition down.

“I’m obviously devastated,” Kyrgios later told his post-match media conference.

