Adeboye praises wife on 55th wedding anniversary





By Gabriel Olawale

General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has praised his wife, Folu Adeboye for staying with him when he had nothing.

He disclosed that despite been the least qualified among those after her 55 years ago, she still picked him.

“My darling @pastorfoluadeboye the woman who has suffered with me, she stood by me when we had nothing. I was the poorest and the least known of all the men after her 55yrs ago. But she left all those who were famous, well to do and she picked me.

“Thank God, God had made us a success and proven all the oppostions back then wrong. Here is to 55 more years of double love, double grace, double peace, double of heaven on earth. #PerfectJubilee #CoupleGoals #GodFreedUs” he posted on his verified facebook page.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper