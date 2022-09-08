Aviation: Nigeria’s cargo traffic low amidst massive global demands





*Massive demands from China, others for our products – Chisco boss

*FG, regulatory bodies stall cargo business – Stakeholders

By Prince Okafor

Despite the massive demand for Nigeria’s goods globally, the country’s cargo traffic remains low among the top African airports ranking by freight traffic.

Nigeria has one of the most nutritious fruits in the world but demand and supply are not meeting at the moment, with China, India, and some Europe countries seeking these products.

According to the Airports Council International, ACI, Nigeria Murtala Muhammed Airport Two, ranked fifth in Africa, as it handled only 204,649 tonnes of goods in 2021 as against Jomo Kenyatta International Airport which tops the list with over 363,204 tonnes of cargo in the same year.

A total of 2.15 million metric tons of cargo transited through African airports, representing around 1.7 per cent of the global cargo volume.

However, stakeholders have faulted the Federal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper