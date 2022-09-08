Edo steps up to EdoBEST 2.0, launches Nigerian Learning Passport





….Focuses on secondary, technical education

By Adesina Wahab

When Edo State Government in 2018 launched the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation, EdoBEST 1.0, nobody envisaged the resounding success it eventually recorded and is recording. It has changed the face of basic education in the state, winning accolades from far and near and also being copied by others.

The development led to stepping up the programme with the launch of EdoBEST 2.0 which focuses on senior secondary school and technical education.

The occasion, held in Benin at the weekend, also saw the launch of the Nigerian Learning Passport done in conjunction with the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Godwin Obaseki said the new focus on secondary and technical education would help move the state from a place where people have certificates but no job to where people have jobs even if they do not have big certificates.

“After Junior Secondary…





