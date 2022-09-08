Insecurity: Buhari urges Nigerians to have faith in Armed Forces





By Evelyn Usman

In the face of the state of insecurity in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to have confidence in the Armed Forces at bringing a lasting peace and stability to the country.

He gave the encouragement while commissioning the Nigerian Navy ultra modern sports complex at the Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos.

The President who also declared the 12th Nigerian Navy Games, held in the newly commissioned sports complex opened, assured that the Armed Forces would continue to sustain their operational tempo , with a view to addressing the security challenges .

He however, emphasized on the importance of synergy between the armed forces and other security agencies , as well as the populace , to achieve a stabilized country.

He said, “ I want Nigerians to believe in the capability of the armed forces to provide the needed strategy in place to safeguard our collective interest. May I also use the opportunity to reemphasize the significance…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper