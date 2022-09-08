Nigeria needs serial miracles – Prof Anya





Professor Anya O. Anya

As Ukiwe calls on clerics to seek divine intervention

By Adesina Wahab

If Nigeria were to be a company, by now it would have been under receivership for possible resuscitation, the former Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Prof. Anya O. Anya, has said.

Anya, who stated this in Lagos on Thursday while delivering the 21st Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture, added that it would take a series of miracles for the nation to get out of the interwoven socio-political and economic challenges it has found itself.

This is just as the former Chief of General Staff, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe, called on clerics and religious leaders in the country to fervently pray for divine intervention.

Ukiwe, who was the chairman of the occasion, noted that having served in various capacities as a public officer, he could not recollect a period where the level of intolerance, division, and other negative forces were this high in Nigeria.

“My remarks are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper