Our 56,000 abandoned projects





At independence in 1960, Nigeria was classified as a developing new nation. But 61 years later, we are among the most underdeveloped and backward countries in the world. All our economic, social, political and human development indices are among the worst while the deficits are among the highest.

The revelation that there are 56,000 abandoned projects in Nigeria validates the claim of Nigeria’s backwardness. In August 2021, the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, NIQS, disclosed the existence of this large quantum of uncompleted projects, estimating the cost at N12 trillion. The Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, recently confirmed this fact in a lecture at the University of Ibadan.

What is the reason for this shameful anomaly? Abba Tor, the President of NIQS, postulates that most contracts fail in Nigeria due to poor cost estimation. Politicians and even private individuals tend to embark on projects without employing the services of experts, and even when they…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper