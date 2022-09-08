Transport Minister receives interim report on National Shipping Line





By Godwin Oritse

The Nigerian Fleet Implementation Committee, NFIC, yesterday, turned in its interim report to the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, recommending the need to establish a strong and sustainable national fleet for Nigeria’s maritime industry.

Receiving the report at the Ministry in Abuja, Sambo stated: “Nigeria is a maritime country and if Nigeria gets its acts together, the country will have no business looking for money from the oil sector.”

Speaking on how the project can be immediately realized, he said: “I don’t know whether in the course of the Committee’s consultations with other stakeholders, you were able to have some conversations with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) because, if NNPC, can give 100 % support, this matter can be closed in two months,”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper