US Open: Alcaraz into semis after thrilling comeback win against Sinner





Alcaraz

By Efosa Taiwo

Third-seed Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling five-set comeback on Thursday defeated Jannik Sinner to seal a semi-final spot at the ongoing US Open.

Alcaraz saved a match point before clinching an epic 6-3 6-7 (7-9) 6-7 (0-7) 7-5 6-3 win over 11th seed Sinner.

The game lasted for 5 hours and 15 minutes which happens to be the longest match at the tournament and the second longest match in the history of the US Open.

The Spanish teenager showed resilience and quality to overcome the Italian as he made it to his first major Grand slam semis.

“I still don’t know how I did it. The level I played of high quality tennis. It’s unbelievable,” said Alcaraz, who is the youngest man to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since Rafael Nadal at the 2005 French Open.

“I always say you have to believe in yourself all the time. Hope is the last thing you use. I believed in myself, my game.”

Alacarz will face America Frances Tiafoe on Friday for a spot in





