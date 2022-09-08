Wike, others absent as Atiku meets presidential aspirants





Governor Wike was conspicuously absent from a meeting of former presidential aspirants of the party convened by Atiku in Abuja.

Also absent were former Senate Presidents: Bukola Saraki and Pius Anyim. Those at the meeting included Dele Momodu, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, Tari Oliver, and Charles Ugwu.

The PDP standard bearer expressed gratitude to them for accepting his invitation while formally thanking them for accepting the outcome of the primary that produced him as a candidate.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper