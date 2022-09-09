Britain begins period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II





Queen Elizabeth II will be commemorated by pomp and ceremony as Britain begins a period of mourning on Friday to mark the death of its former monarch.

Gun salutes will ring out in the capital and bells will toll across the country, with churches, chapels, and cathedrals encouraged by the Church of England to open for prayers or a special service for mourners.

The Queen’s son and successor King Charles III spoke of his grief soon after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch, who died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral.

Charles will now turn his mind to matters of state as he begins his first full day as the nation’s new monarch having spent much of his 73 years in preparation for the role.

Tributes have flooded in from around the globe, hailing the Queen’s unwavering commitment to serving her country and the Commonwealth.

King Charles III acceded to the throne immediately upon the death of Elizabeth II at the age of 96 in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper