DHQ confirms killing of over 200 terrorists in Bama/Sambisa forest





.

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Military High Command has confirmed that troops of Operation Hadin Kai in a joint land and air coordinated attack killed no fewer than 200 terrorists at Gauchene in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major-General Musa Madami, who disclosed this while briefing the media on military operations across the country in Abuja, yesterday, also said 52 Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, fighters were killed and 14 others arrested during encounters in Kukawa, Dikwa, Bama, Kaga, Monguno, Guzamala, Konduga, Gwoza and Mafa Local Government Areas of Borno State as well as Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

He said: “Troops also rescued three abducted Chibok girls named Jinkai Yama, Falmata Lawal and Asabe Ali, who were on Serial 3, 20 and 24 of the abducted Chibok girls list. They were rescued at different locations with their children and 19 other…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper