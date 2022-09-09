Diabetes: Nigeria ranks 4th in consumption of soft drinks — Experts





.

… says diabetic patients to hit 4.9 million by 2030

… warns against indiscriminate drinking, as cost of treatment rises from N60,000 to N300,000

By Fortune Eromosele — Abuja

Experts have on Thursday, said Nigeria ranks 4th in the world for the highest consumers of Sugar Sweetened Beverages, SSBs, also known as soft drinks.

Executive Director, Project PINK BLUE, Runcie Chidebe, disclosed this during the global week of action for non-communicable diseases with the theme: “Invest in NCDs today, save lives and money tomorrow,” in Abuja.

Chidebe, represented by the Programme Coordinator, Project PINK BLUE, Gloria Okwu, said the World Health Organization, WHO, recommends that individuals take less than 10 cubes of sugar per day as a 35cl bottle contains as much as nine cubes of sugar.

She said, “Nigeria is the world’s 4th highest consumer of SSBs commonly known as soft drinks. An estimated 38.6 million litres of soft drinks are sold in Nigeria annually. Of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper