Edo produced 3.7m tons of solid minerals in 2021 —Obaseki





Godwin Obaseki

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has disclosed that the state produced a total of 3.7 million tons of solid mineral products in 2021 and sued for increased investment from private actor to rev output.

Obaseki made the disclosure, yesterday, in Benin City, at a two-day Solid Minerals Stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Ministry of Mining, Oil and Gas in conjunction with the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC.

The governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Finance, Joseph Eboigbe, said Edo ranked sixth in solid minerals output before his administration, but with improvement in the business environment, the state has scaled up to the fourth position.

He said: “The mineral production statistics 2021 released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that Edo State achieved a combined output of 3.7 million tons of mineral products and we believe we can do better.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper