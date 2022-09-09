MARWA: A legend at 69





NDLEA boss, Mohammed Marwa

By FEMI BABAFEMI

FOR over two decades, Mohamed Buba Marwa was the subject of he- roic tales of exemplary leadership. Those who experienced him readily argued that he was one of the shining examples of good leadership when the military was in charge of the country. The story of how he turned around Lagos, breaking the stranglehold of robbers and taming the lawlessness of the Area Boys echoes now and again.

And like true legends, there were legacies to his name, too many to mention in one breath, including the famous Keke Marwa and the reinvigoration of Operation Sweep. Now and then, there were expres- sions of nostalgia for “the days of Mar- wa”, as a metaphor for effective leader- ship.

But as fate would have it, a second op- portunity to relive the Marwa Experience surfaced on January 15, 2021, when Pres- ident Muhammadu Buhari appointed the retired Brigadier-General as the new Chairman and Chief Executive of the Na- tional Drug Law…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper