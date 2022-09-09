NAFDAC to clamp down on restaurants over hygiene





The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it will embark on surveillance visits to restaurants and fast food outlets in Kaduna State.

The State Coordinator, NAFDAC, Nasiru Mato who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna, said the purpose was to ensure the operators’ adherence to good hygiene practice.

Mato said the agency had observed that some of the quick service restaurants and fast food outlets did not adhere to its guidelines on good hygiene and needed to be checked.

“We want to begin a massive surveillance visit to quick service restaurants and fast food outlets in the state with a view of ensuring adherence by the operators to NAFDAC guidelines on good hygiene practice,” he said.

He said the visit was also to familiarise the agency with some restaurants and fast food outlets to ascertain their compliance to laid down guidelines, standards and operating procedures.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper