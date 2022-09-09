Nigerian man jailed for rape in Scotland





Nigerian man, Jeffery Oviasogie

By Biodun Busari

A Nigerian man, Jeffery Oviasogie resident in Aberdeen, Scotland who raped a woman has been sentenced to four years and eight months by a High Court in Glasgow.

Oviasogie pleaded guilty to raping a 29-year-old woman in Bon Accord Terrace Gardens early on September 26, 2021.

The 21-year-old attacked his victim and forced her down on his return home from a night out in Aberdeen.

According to BBC, he had been employed as a support worker at Camphill special needs school in the city at the time.

The report also revealed that the Nigerian national’s visitor visa expired six months before the attack. He had been living in the United Kingdom since 2018.

The victim had been on a night out with friends before heading home in the early…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper