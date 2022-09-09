Oil workers take campaign against crude theft, pipeline vandalism to Lagos CP





…Say Nigeria bleeding, urge security agencies to end menace

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Oil workers in Lagos State under aegis of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN have taken the campaign against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism to Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, urging the police and other security agencies to stop the menace before they collapse the nation’s economy.

Leaders of Lagos Zonal council of PENGASSAN, led by its Chairman Eyam Abeng, lamented that the activities of crude oil thieves and pipeline vandals are seriously bleeding the country’s economy making it near impossible for government at all levels to meet their responsibilities to the citizens.

At a protest rally in Lagos, the oil workers called on all stakeholders including the host communities and security agencies to work together to end the activities of the criminals and their local and foreign collaborators.

The protest letter…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper