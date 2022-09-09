Queen Elizabeth II: Landmark events of her 70-year reign





Queen Elizabeth II

By Biodun Busari

Elizabeth II (Elizabeth Alexandra Mary) was the Queen of the United Kingdom and of 14 other sovereign countries.

She was born on 21st April 1926 and died on 8th September 2022 at the age of 96.

Read also:

Putin not attending Queen Elizabeth’s funeral – Kremlin

Jeff Bezos chides Nigerian-born US scholar over Quee n’s tweet

Atiku mourns Queen Elizabeth, says death shocking

She ascended the throne in February 1952 at the age of 25 to become queen regnant of seven independent Commonwealth countries.

Her reign of 70 years and seven months was the longest of any British monarch in history. This made her witness and experience the world’s major events – both positive and negative.

Expansion of Commonwealth countries

But, as of 2022, the Commonwealth countries have grown to 54.

They are Africa – Botswana, Cameroon, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Kingdom of Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper