Queen Elizabeth II was a sincere leader – Bishop Kukah





The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, has described the late Queen Elizabeth 11 of England as a committed royal leader, well-loved for her sincerity and sense of purpose.

Kukah told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone from Minna that “as a leader, Queen Elizabeth was well respected because of the enormous goodwill she brought into governance.

“She was a compassionate and determined administrator, a peacemaker and bridge builder who stepped in to lead the Commonwealth of Nations effectively.

“The beautiful and genteel face of Queen Elizabeth had long become etched in public memory across generations.

“She ascended the throne the year I was born and died on a significant date Sept. 8 which is the birthday of the Blessed Virginia Mary, Mother of Jesus Christ.

“It also marked my 11th episcopal ordination anniversary”.

He explained that Queen Elizabeth impact`s went beyond the UK and Commonwealth but the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper