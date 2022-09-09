Tambuwal has not resigned, says DG, PDP Governors Forum





The Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, CID Maduabum , has said speculations that the Chairman of the forum and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwual has resigned were untrue.

Maduabum said this in response to enquiries about news making the rounds that Tambuwual had resigned and was appointed Director General of the 2023 PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

Speaking in a similar vein, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba said, “It is not true as at this time, I have no information that he has resigned and if he has resigned, I will be in the best position to know.

“Right now, there are procedures for resignation that’s why when the BoT chairman resigned it was communicated to me and I released it to the public.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper