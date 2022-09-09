‘Tinubu Presidency will ensure sanity in oil sector’





…All presidential aspirants are united for Tinubu – Faleke

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Immediate past National Chairman of Petroleum Tanker Drivers PTD, Otunba Salimon Akanni Oladiti has said players in the downstream sector of oil and gas industry are hopeful that if elected, the All Progressives Congress APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would instill sanity in the sector.

Oladiti who visited the APC presidential campaign Secretariat in Abuja in his personal capacity as Chairman SA Oladiti and Sons Nigeria Limited was accompanied by members of the Union from the Lagos zone.

His entourage was received by the federal lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, Honourable James Faleke, who incidentally is the Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Oladiti noted that Tinubu having worked in the oil industry before he joined active politics is no stranger to the operations of both the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper