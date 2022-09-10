2023: Eschew politics of rancour, acrimony, Abiodun tells Nigerians





…as governor bags ACF Peace Ambassador award

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

As Nigerians move closer to the 2023 general election, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has called on them to eschew politics of rancour and acrimony, but give serious consideration to the future of the country.

Abiodun made this call at the inauguration of the South West Executive of Arewa Consultative Forum and conferment of the Award of Peace Ambassador on him by the Forum, held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

He noted that it was time to engage in activities that would unite rather than divide the country.

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to inform our people that politics and politicking towards next year’s general elections have already begun, and we must all shun the politics of rancour and acrimony. We should rather consider the greater good of our nation as paramount in our thoughts and deeds.

“We must not allow politics to truncate what we have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper