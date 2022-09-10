2023: PDP raises alarm over Bello’s threat to unleash violence





•Wike restrategises, keeps mum over NWC’s stand on Ayu

•Avoids heated political statements at Degema function

•Rivers gov hated for his rare leadership capacity —Fayose

•Why I won’t accept PDP Gov Forum’s chairmanship — Makinde

By Clifford Ndujihe, Boluwaji Obahopo, Egufe Yafugborhi, John Alechenu & Ugochukwu Alaribe

THE Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, raised the alarm over an alleged plot by Governor Yahaya Bello, to unleash a killer squad on opponents ahead of the 2023 general elections.

State Chairman of the PDP, Engr. Sam Uhuotu, raised the alarm at a media briefing in Abuja, on Friday.

He spoke as Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, adopted a new strategy “in his quest to ensure justice” in the PDP following his failed bid to oust Senator Iyorchia Ayu as national Chairman.

