Death toll in Kogi bandits’ attack rises to 3 – Police

The Police Command in Kogi on Saturday said two more corpses had been recovered from the attack by bandits on traders in Bagana village, Omala Local Government Area, Kogi.

The spokesperson of Kogi Police Command, SP William Ovye-Aya, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja that the discovery brought the number of persons killed during Thursday’s attack by bandits on traders to three.

Ovye-Aya, had on Friday told NAN that only one person, the Tricycle Rider, was killed while two traders were seriously injured in the incident.

“But I want to confirm to you and the public this morning of Saturday, Sept. 10 that the number of deaths has risen to three with the discovery of two more dead bodies by our personnel.

“Our earlier confirmation of one person against the wide speculation of four persons, was when the incident happened.

"But when our personnel went on thorough search of the bush that two more corpses were recovered and reported to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper