How ex-military chief stole N4bn, purchased Abuja properties — ICPC





.

By Fortune Eromosele

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye has disclosed that an ex-military chief embezzled N4 billion from military budget and deposited it into the accounts of two companies where he is the beneficial owner and sole signatory.

Owasanoye made the disclosure during a national policy dialogue on corruption and insecurity in Nigeria, organised by the ICPC in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, the stolen funds were used to purchase properties in Abuja in the names of cronies and proxies of the military chief, adding that some of the properties paid for by his service were also fraudulently converted to his use.

He said, “Some former military and security personnel are being investigated by the ICPC and our sister agency (EFCC) for embezzlement of funds allocated to security. For example, a former head of one of the arms of the military, in the twilight of his tenure,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper