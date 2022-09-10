IPoB declares Tuesday sit-at-home





By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, declared Tuesday September 13, 2022 as sit-at-home.

The pro-Biafra, group said the sit-at-home has become necessary following the appearance of it’s leader in Court in continuation of his on going case with the Federal government of Nigeria.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “IPoB declares Tuesday 13th September 2022 sit-at-home”said that all parts of Biafraland will completely be locked down on that day.

IPoB’s statement read “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPoB, under the command and leadership of our indefatigable liberator Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, wish to announce to the general public especially Biafrans that Tuesday 13th of September has been declared a day of civil action in the form of sit-at-home in Biafra Land.”

“The Tuesday 13th September, 2022 civil action is very important for two reasons:

First, Our leader’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper