Police begin investigation of landlord’s decomposing body in Oyo

The Police Command in Oyo State says the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is handling the investigation of the decomposing body of a landlord found in his bedroom at Awotan, Apete area of Ibadan.

It would be recalled that skeleton of the landlord later identified as Aderemi Abiola was discovered in his bedroom by some residents of Awotan Community after long period of searching for him.

The decayed body of the deceased was found glued to his beddings lying upward.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered from the residents of the community that the deceased was last seen four years ago.

It also gathered that the late Abiola used to come to Ibadan occasionally from Abuja and does not relate with the neighbours.

Commenting, the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, SP Adewale Osifeso, said that the state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale William, has deployed a team of crime and forensic detectives to the resident of the deceased.

Osifeso…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper