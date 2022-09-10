Raddisson redefines hospitality with hybrid office & meetings concept





By Jimoh Babatunde

Radisson Hotel Group has debuted with its Hybrid rooms, which offers a home-office environment – that brings together the facilities of a modern office with the comforts of a contemporary hotel room.

Tim Cordon, Senior Area Vice President, Middle East & Africa at Radisson Hotel Group. Said “ if an executive is traveling for business, he or she will have everything they need in one space – free, fast, and secure Wi-Fi connection, excellent video conferencing capabilities, a printing service, HDMI and portable USB hub, charger, and adapters, and a portable Bluetooth loudspeaker (on demand).”

He added “As business returns to the ‘new norm’ and meetings, conferences and events recommence, companies and brands are once again gathering in person, but with the need to incorporate digital connectivity as they have realized the value – and cost savings – of being able to connect locally and globally in one space, at the same time.

“This…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper