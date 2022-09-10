Reactions trail alleged resignation of Anglican priest in Nnewi





Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE circumstance surrounding the alleged resignation of a priest in the Diocese of Nnewi (Anglican Communion) in Anambra State, Rev. Ogbuchukwu Lotanna, is not yet clear.

While some people are saying that his allege resignation is based on his position on polygamism, and divine mandate to float a movement in support of polygamy, other’s are saying that it may not be unconnected with alleged misconduct he was involved in which did not go down well with Nnewi.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that Rev Lotanna, an indigene of Mbanagu Otolo Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area, was said to have received a divine mandate to float a movement in support of polygamy, but some other people close to his place of service claimed he may be involved in a yet to be disclosed misconduct the Diocese frowns at.

However, efforts to speak with the Diocese of Nnewi Anglican authority failed as the only person according to a priest who spoke with Sunday Vanguard on the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper