They fired 17 bullets to demobilise me: Kidnap victim narrates near-death experience

• Threatened to kill me, sell my private parts

•Kidnappers armed with new AK 47, Dane guns

By Evelyn Usman

June 29, 2022, will forever remain indelible in the memory of 56- year- old Kenneth Odoemena , a business man in Imo State , following his near death experience in the hands of kidnappers.

That fateful Wednesday, he left mechanic village in Okikwe, where he had taken his car for repairs, heading back to his home town in Umuna. Time.was 5.30pm.

He drove on the Okigwe-Owerri road in the company of a relative he met at the mechanic workshop. On approaching Amuro town, close to the Imo River bridge, a strange sound that signaled danger ahead was heard. But they ignored it and kept driving on the rough terrain .

Then, all of a sudden, they ran into some armed men operating on the road. By the time it dawned on them that they were not just robbers but kidnappers, it was too late for Odoemena to make a U-turn.

Though he put up some bravery by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper