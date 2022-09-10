Troops kill bandits who attacked NDA





…Notorious bandit Boderi escapes by a whisker

–Loses prominent lieutenant, several other fighters

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits who were responsible for the security breach at the Nigerian Defence Academy and kidnapping of students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Kaduna have been killed by troops of the Nigerian Army.

However, notorious bandit Boderi Isiya has narrowly escaped being neutralized, while his deadly second in command and several other fighters were gunned down by Nigerian Army troops.

Samuel Aruwan ,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State said on Saturday that Security agencies informed the Kaduna State Government of this development in an operational feedback.

“A painstaking check with credible human intelligence sources further confirmed that Boderi and his terror group had a bad day in the hands of the combat-ready troops.”

According to the reports, the troops engaged the bandits…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper