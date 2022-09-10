What do you find yourself exchanging for wealth?





By Muyiwa Adetiba

Many prominent lawyers in their middle to late 70s will probably describe the last few months as a season of bereavements. As the funeral rites of one were being announced, the news of another one breathing his last followed. I personally know about four who died in quick successions including one who was my senior in secondary school.

The latest as far as I know, was Chief Femi Somolu whom I had a high regard for. We had a business relationship some twenty-five, thirty years ago. I found him to be a very straightforward person. You always knew where you were with him. If he said he was going to do something, he would pull all stops to get it done.

And if he promised a date, he probably would deliver ahead of the promised date. He was a leader of men and the name ‘Asiwaju’ gifted him by his peers, suited him to the last ‘U’. He was neat and meticulous prompting those who didn’t know him well to regard him as being aloof. He lived well,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper