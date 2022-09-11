Alleged Fraud in Ogun House: Speaker, ex-Deputy fight dirty as





*Ex-official asks Oluomo to seek God’s forgiveness

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A former Deputy Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon Dare Kadiri, has asked the embattled Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, to seek forgiveness from God over alleged infractions going on in the Assembly rather than blaming him for his travails.

Kadiri, who was reacting to a statement by the Speaker on Friday alleging that he was instrumental to his travails with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said Oluomo needed to bury his face in shame rather than pointing fingers at others as the architect of his misfortune.

The statement read, “I am constrained to respond to a statement credited to the Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, to the effect that my petitions are connected to his current prosecution…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper