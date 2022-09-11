Buhari to visit Imo, commission projects Tuesday





President Muhammadu Buhari will visit Imo state on Tuesday to commission projects that have been completed by Governor Hope Uzodimma-led administration.

This was contained in a statement by Dr Paul Ihunanya, titled ‘As Buhari visits Imo again’ released on Saturday

Recall that Buhari paid an official visit to the state on Thursday, September 9, 2021, where he launched projects and had talks with Igbo leaders.

His second visit, next week, is expected to base “sundry matters but largely for the commissioning of completed projects by the 3R Government.”

The statement also reads that the President will “be the commissioning of Owerri-Orlu road, a Federal Road built by the 3R Government and the newly built & furnished Imo State House of Assembly (IMHA) Complex.”

In the penultimate month, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma had hinted on President Muhammadu Buhari's working visit to Imo State for sundry matters but largely for the commissioning of completed projects by the 3R Government.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper