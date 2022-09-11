Dear Bunmi, s3x doesn’t turn me on





With all these talks about the joys of sex, I find it embarrassing to let you know that the thought of sex leaves me cold.

I am currently in a relationship and everything is great – except that I don’t have any sex drive.

I am in my 20s, have a job and enjoy being with my boyfriend, but have never had a satisfying sexual experience.

My partner gets irritated whenever I make excuses to avoid sex, and the endless rows we have are giving me stress.

Can you help?

Veronica, by e-mail.

Dear Veronica,

Low sexual desire can be caused by temporary things such as stress. But if you’ve never really liked sex, it’s a different kettle of fish.

You need to have a medical check-up as soon as you can, as a lifelong lack of sexual desire could be down to a hormonal imbalance.

Also, messages about sex you received in childhood, particularly from your mum, could be putting you off.

You may have also learned to fear…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper