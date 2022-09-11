DSS cautions against unguarded utterances about Kaduna train hostage negotiator





.

Soni Daniel, Abuja

As the self-appointed train kidnap hostage negotiator, Tukur Mamu, is set for arraignment this week, the Department of State Services, has warmed against unguarded statements by interested elements.

On its part, the DSS says it will no longer offer any comment on the suspect but will allow the court to determine the course of events relating to the matter henceforth.

The Spokesman for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, gave the information in a statement made available to Vanguard on Sunday night.

The statement said: “The Department of State Services (DSS) has followed, with keen observation, overzealous comments by sections of the public in view of issues relating to the arrest and investigation of Tukur Mamu.

“The Service wishes that it is not distracted with some of the skewed narratives pervading the media space. Instead, it requests to be left alone to concentrate on the ongoing investigations, the outcomes of which have remained…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper