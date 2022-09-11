FG rolls out GEEP for vulnerable in Abia 





The Federal Government has rolled out the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) 2.0 to assist the poor and vulnerable people in Abia.

Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, launched the national phase of the programme in Umuahia.

The minister, who was represented by Mrs Nkechi Onwukwe, Director, Special Needs, said it was a programme designed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for vulnerable and low-income Nigerians.

According to her, the programme is meant for those who are involved in some sort of commercial activities cum capacity but have never had the opportunity to access loans.

She explained that it was meant to give priority to the most vulnerable in the society such as widows, youths, disabled and the displaced amongst others.

She said: “GEEP is captured in three signature schemes namely the TraderMoni loan of N50,000, targeted uplifting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper