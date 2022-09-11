How we stole 1400 phones, sold them for N84m – Suspect





One of the suspects paraded by Ondo Amotekun

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

” We have stolen 1,400 expensive telephones from important personalities in the seven states that we have successfully operated, and have made over N84 million from the stolen telephones.

” For a period of six months, we have robbed these people of their expensive telephone and made the said amount.

These were the confession of members of an inter-state robbery syndicate apprehended by the Ondo state security outfit codenamed Amotekun and paraded in Akure, the state capital.

The leader of the gang, Ali Muhammad, said in an interview, that they have succeeded in stealing 200 expensive phones from each of the seven states they’ve operated.

Also speaking, a 31 year old girlfriend of one of the three suspects, Victoria Iyagbe, narrated how they carried out some of their operations, especially at big shops where expensive phones were sold.

“Whenever we arrive at any of the big shops, we pretend…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper