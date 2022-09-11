King Charles tells PM Truss: Queen’s death ‘The moment I’ve been dreading’ 





King Charles met with newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace in London Friday, marking their first formal meeting in their new roles.

“It’s very kind of you to come in. I know how you’ve been busy, to say the least,” King Charles told the new premier with a laugh.

On a more somber note, he said that the outpouring of sympathies following his mother’s death meant so much.

“It’s been so touching, this afternoon, when we arrived,” he said of the tributes he and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, found in London.

“All those people had come to give their condolences and put flowers… it’s the moment I’ve been dreading, as I know a lot of people have,” he continued, alluding to Her Majesty’s death. “But we’ll try to keep everything going.”

Truss, 47, met Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle at on Tuesday, following her election as leader of the Conservative Party.

She became the 15th – and final – prime minister…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper