Neymar’s winner against Brest makes him PSG’s 4th top-scorer of all time





Neymar

Brazil forward Neymar became Paris St-Germain’s fourth top-scorer of all time as the French champions held on for a narrow win at home to Brest.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for a world-record £200m in 2017

The 30-year-old claimed his 110th goal to move in front of ex-Portugal striker Pauleta on PSG’s list of scorers.

PSG were unable to add to their lead and then Brest won a penalty on 70 minutes – but Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Islam Slimani’s tame spot-kick.

Victory sent unbeaten PSG back above Lens at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Lens led Ligue 1 after winning 1-0 at home to Troyes on Friday, but Marseille will go level on points with PSG if they beat visitors Lille later on Saturday.

Lionel Messi chipped the ball forward for Neymar to score his eighth goal from seven Ligue 1 game this season.

The Brazil forward took a touch with his right foot before firing in with his left.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is next on PSG’s all-time scorers list with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper