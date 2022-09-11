US declares Nigerian man wanted for defrauding New York of $30m





By Biodun Busari

A 29-year-old Nigerian man, Chidozie Collins Obasi, has been declared wanted in the United States for alleged fraud.

The Nigerian is accused of allegedly defrauding US hospitals of $31 million by offering non-existent COVID-19 ventilators for sale.

This was disclosed in a statement by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) on Friday.

It added that the suspect perpetrated the scheme from Nigeria with the support of co-conspirators abroad between September 2018 and June 2020.

Obasi and his accomplices allegedly received more than $31,000,000 through a complicated fraud scheme, the majority coming from the State of New York.

“The scheme alleged in the Indictment began in September 2018, with a spam email campaign that offered phony “work from home” jobs.

“When a person responded to the phony job offer, Obasi or a co-conspirator posed as a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper