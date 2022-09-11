Zee World premieres ‘Dance Naija Dance’ show on Dstv, GOtv





By Ayo Onikoyi

Dance Naija Dance, a dance show coined from the fusion of Nigerian and Indian cultures, has premiered on Zee World.

Dance Naija Dance, Zee World’s reality dance competition, aims to reveal the best dance crew in Nigeria. The show is the first original indigenous content of Zee World in Nigeria.

Dance Naija Dance is presented by a blend of Nollywood and Bollywood personalities and dancers. These include the Hosts – Hero Daniels and Pelumi Buari, Choreographers/Mentors – Sashin Kandhai and Kenneth Agabata; Kunle Remi and Uraysha Ramrachia will be the judges.

The reality show will run for 10 weeks, every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on

Winners will receive a cash prize of five million naira and hampers from all sponsoring brands. The winning group gets N2.5million, the runners-up get N1.5million, and the solo winner receives one million naira.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper