2023: Muslim-Muslim ticket is deceit, we need experienced leader —Gumi





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Renowned Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has described the Muslim-Muslim ticket as deceit, saying what Nigeria needs in 2023 is an experienced leader that can unite the people.

He said that Nigeria does not need a novice as president, but an experienced politician to lead it in the 2023 general election.

He advised that Nigerians should do away with ethnoreligious politics in this 21st century, and come together as one united people for the progress of the country.

Speaking in an interview on the forthcoming general election and the state of the nation, Gumi said there was nothing wrong with politicians contesting elections several times, seeking victory.

On Atiku Abubakar, he said “Nigeria needs an experienced politician. We don’t need a novice to be President. The situation in Nigeria today needs an experienced politician to solve it,” he said.

On Tinubu who said it is his turn to be President, Sheikh Gumi said, “it is not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper