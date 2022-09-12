Akwa Ibom white paper committee and mission for justice





By UDO IBUOT

THE road to justice is always far from smooth. Its path is often winding, but as Plato explains in The Republic, justice breeds unanimity and friendship, whereas injustice breeds animosities and broils between men. Although justice may be difficult to define, a correct account can be given as restoring to the people what is their due, or what is just.

For the distressed people of the Ikot Akpan Udo community in Ikot Abasi LGA of Akwa Ibom State, Tuesday, August 16, 2022, marked a watershed in their expectations of an end to injustice. This was 13 days short of the 14th anniversary of the August 28, 2008, massacre unleashed on the community by the Amazaba of Eastern Obolo LGA. They had suffered injustice from the hands of those who committed it with impunity. The supposition was not because the community had no power to retaliate or to commit injustice, but because they regarded the principle of justice with satisfaction, having practised it…





