First Pension Custodian acquires Access Pension Custodian





By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Abuja: National Pension Commission, PenCom, has announced the acquisition of Access Pension Custodian Limited by First Pension Custodian Limited.

The commission in a statement explained that The acquisition is the culmination of the divestment process by Access Pension Custodian Limited from the pension custody business, transfer of all assets under its custody to First Pension Custodian Limited and the return of its operating license to PenCom.

According to the statement, “The National Pension Commission (PenCom) wishes to inform the general public and relevant Stakeholders that PenCom has approved the acquisition of Access Pension Custodian Limited by First Pension Custodian Limited.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper