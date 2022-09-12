‘If not for bullet proof jeep, Ifeanyi Ubah would‘ve been dead by now’





…As police confirm Sunday attack

… Soludo condemns attack

Police in Anambra have confirmed Sunday night’s attack on Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South Senatorial District by unidentified gunmen.

The incident which took place in Enugwu Ukwu community, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, claimed the lives of some persons in the convoy, while Ubah narrowly escaped the bullets of the suspected assassins.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Anambra who confirmed the attack to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Sunday, described the incident as unfortunate and sad.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Echeng had already led operatives to the scene of the attack around Nkwo Enugwu Ukwu market area.

The PPRO said though details of the incident were still sketchy, operatives were on ground while the situation was being monitored.

He said that further details would be communicated to the public….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper