Interpol wades into Macobarb, NLNG contract conflict





As IG orders Rivers police’s investigation of NLNG, two others

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT— INTERNATIONAL Criminal Police Organisation, INTERPOL, has launched investigation into the lingering contract litigation by Macobarb International against Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas company, NLNG, and two principal officials, one now retired.

Interpol’s intervention comes at the instance of Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, based on a petition by Macobarb and its owner, Shedrack Ogboru, following reluctance by the police to honour a court order to investigate allegations of breach of contract raised by the petitioner against NLNG and the two others.

The failure of the police to investigate and submit reports on the complainants’ claim in line with Rivers State Criminal Prosecution Law had stalled trial in the charge brought against NLNG, its former Managing Director, Tony Atah, and Akachukwu Nwokedi, Head of Legal.

A Port Harcourt Magistrate’s…





